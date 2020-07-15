Buckland’s Ninja Warrior strikes again



Categories:

Tags:

BUCKLAND Valley local Tom Nicholson has once again taken on the world’s toughest obstacle course for season four of Australian Ninja Warrior.

After being nagged by his brother and sister to sign up for the popular Channel Nine reality TV show last year, the 25-year-old arborist and paramedic did them proud.

He fast became host Freddie Flintoff’s favourite contestant, earning the nickname “The Ginger Ninja” as he flew through the heats only to fall at the dreaded 4.25-metre-high Warped Wall in the Semi Final.



… to read the full story, click here to access the digital edition

