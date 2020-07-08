New winery experiences take visitors beyond the cellar door



WINE lovers are being enticed to Victoria’s High Country with a series of new curated, private cellar door experiences and tours.

Some of the High Country’s best wineries, accommodation and producers across the Alpine Valleys, Beechworth, the King Valley, Rutherglen and Broken River are taking part in “Beyond Cellar Door”, which was launched last week by Tourism North East.

The menu of 10 experiences and tours has been designed to showcase the beauty of the High Country, the depth of its wine offering and the skill and passion of the people who create it.



