MPs, chamber support trading bubble proposal

SUPPORT is growing for regional communities with very low or no active COVID-19 cases to have restrictions relaxed compared to Melbourne.

Justice Party MP Tania Maxwell (MLC, Northern Victoria) has called for the State Government to establish “trading bubbles” in regional Victoria where coronavirus cases remain low.

In a letter to the Premier on July 1, Ms Maxwell said: “As our communities continue to adapt to living with a pandemic, the impact of statewide restrictions is placing a heavy burden on regional areas that small business and residents feel are disproportionate to their case numbers.”



