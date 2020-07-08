More police presence coming to our region



VICTORIA police launched its CommConnect initiative last Wednesday for the Eastern Region of Victoria, which will see more local officers on the beat across the Alpine region.

CommConnect is designed to be a different approach to policing with officers, mainly Sergeants, assigned to engage with key stakeholders in specific sectors of the Police Service Area, more directly focusing resources to build stronger and more collaborative relationships.

Local Area Commander Inspector Luke Kirton said police across the Wangaratta Police Service Area including the local government areas of Wangaratta, Alpine and Moira will be actively involved in this initiative.



