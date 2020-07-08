Local filmmaker wins award at International Film Festival



FILMMAKER Grace Griffith, who hails from Wandiligong, has taken home a Gold Remi Award at WorldFest Houston International Film Festival for her WW1 period film, Fallen.

WorldFest Houston International Film Festival is the oldest independent film and video festival in the world and claims to have discovered the likes of Steven Spielberg, the Coen Brothers, George Lucas, Ridley Scott and more.

The short film, which was partly shot on Ms Griffith’s parent’s property in Wandiligong, was selected out of thousands of entries from across the globe as a winner in the Historical Short Film category.



