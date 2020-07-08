Kangaroo Hoppet attracts attention from overseas



FALLS Creek’s popular Kangaroo Hoppet will move online this year and event organisers are expecting it will attract international attention with participants able to be involved from their own homes.

The ski event was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic but organisers remained keen to provide an event to keep people active and engaged in isolation.

The Kangaroo Hoppet – Do It Your Way will run between August 10 – 23 and participants can complete the seven, 21, or 42-kilometre distances doing any activity.



