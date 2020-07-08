Former Olympian’s feats remembered



DICK Walpole was a teenager the first time he took a day trip to the snow, but the experience made an indelible impression which led to the Whorouly South resident becoming a Winter Olympian in 1960.

His passion for skiing, and for passing on his knowledge about the sport, also recently earned the 92 year old Myrtleford Ski Club life member a Snow Australia Medal.

An initiative launched in June by Snow Australia (the national body for competitive snow sports), the award is designed to recognise the achievements and careers of past and retiring athletes who represented Australia at the highest level.



