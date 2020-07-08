Deeler delight for Dale Racing



ANDREW Dale trained up and coming three-year-old filly Pay The Deeler has capitalised on good form breaking through for her maiden win at Wagga on Monday.

Despite drawing a poor barrier in barrier eight, the inexperienced filly jumped well going straight to the front of the 11 horse race.

Pay The Deeler settled off the pace, slotting in behind Trevor Sutherland trained Bouris until the final straight which saw the three-year-old hold show a turn of foot to hold on to victory by a touch over a length in the Iron Jack three-year-old maiden plate over 1200m.



