COVID-19 cash blow

THIS year has seen the lives of regional Australian’s upended and the true associated economic shocks of bushfires and the coronavirus pandemic are only just being realised.

A report from the Consumer Policy Research Centre (CRPC) has found Australians living in the regions are less concerned overall than their metropolitan counterparts but are “very concerned” about the effect of the pandemic on their financial wellbeing.

The CPRC’s results from a nationwide survey found one in five people were concerned about their ability to pay for household expenses such as groceries (27 per cent) and internet or phone bills (23 per cent) than those in metropolitan areas.



