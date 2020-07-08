Bike park rolls along



ALPINE Shire Council is seeking community input on the draft concept design for Bright’s new Bike Park.

The existing Bright BMX Track was removed from Pioneer Park late last year to make way for the Oaks Lawn events space and it was hoped the new track would be completed by June 30 but the coronavirus pandemic forced the project to pause.

Alpine Shire Council manager asset development, Francine Stacey said contractor Synergy Trails has been engaged to design and construct a new bike jumps facility closer to the Pump Track in the Pioneer Park cycling precinct.



