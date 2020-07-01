Winter season is finally here



AFTER two false starts, the ski season is =set to finally kick off from Monday as Mount Hotham and Falls Creek finally welcome people back to the slopes.

The delayed season was initially scheduled for June 22, which was delayed to June 29 and then July 6 due to “challenging early season conditions.

Alpine Shire mayor Peter Roper said he was thrilled to welcome back visitors to the region, especially since many businesses are still reeling from this summer’s bushfires.



