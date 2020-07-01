Rural and remote students supported



THE Into Our Hands Community Foundation has provided 326 Back to School Bushfire Vouchers valued at $16,300 in the Alpine Shire.

The vouchers are part of the Foundation for Rural and Regional Renewal’s (FRRR) Back to School (BTS) national program that helps rural and remote children and young people access quality educational experiences.

In response to the 2019/2020 bushfires, FRRR conducted an additional Bushfire Response round of the program to assist students in bushfire-affected rural communities to purchase items for school such as winter uniform, shoes and school supplies.



