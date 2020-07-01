Crash victim extracted from Alpine rollover


TOUGH RESCUE: Wangaratta CFA staff and volunteers, along with Bright SES attended a single vehicle rollover that required the extraction of one trapped occupant in the Alpine National Park on Friday night.

BRIGHT SES and Mount Beauty CFA staff and volunteers were part of a rescue involving a four-wheel-drive vehicle rollover in the Alpine National Park on Friday night.

The incident on Mt Selwyn Road, 50km from Bright, required the extraction of a trapped vehicle occupant, requiring a large emergency service response, with around 35 people from Victoria Police, SES, CFA and Ambulance Victoria and 12 appliances on scene.

The incident occurred when a four-wheel-drive vehicle with three occupants went off the road, rolled several times, and come to rest on its wheels around 25 metres down a 45-degree slope.


