Crash victim extracted from Alpine rollover

BRIGHT SES and Mount Beauty CFA staff and volunteers were part of a rescue involving a four-wheel-drive vehicle rollover in the Alpine National Park on Friday night.

The incident on Mt Selwyn Road, 50km from Bright, required the extraction of a trapped vehicle occupant, requiring a large emergency service response, with around 35 people from Victoria Police, SES, CFA and Ambulance Victoria and 12 appliances on scene.

The incident occurred when a four-wheel-drive vehicle with three occupants went off the road, rolled several times, and come to rest on its wheels around 25 metres down a 45-degree slope.



