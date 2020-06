Categories:

LAST week was six months since Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced a $76 million package to support tourism in bushfire-affected regions.

Now, Independent member Helen Haines (MHR, Indi) is asking “where the bloody hell’s the money?”

Mr Morrison, who was head of Tourism Australia when the “where the bloody hell are ya?” slogan was created, launched the bushfire tourism scheme on January 19.



