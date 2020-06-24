Time called on camping



THE illegal camping and dumping along the Ovens River needs to be resolved, according to Alpine Shire councillor Kitty Knappstein.

Germantown and Freeburgh residents approached Cr Knappstein with their concerns after the Queen’s Birthday weekend saw an explosion in the number of campers taking up residence along the Ovens River and leaving their waste behind.

“This issue has been bubbling for a while, but it’s getting out of control and has become a real concern to the local community,” Cr Knappstein said.



