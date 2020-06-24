Start date up in the air



OVENS and Murray Football Netball League general manager Sean Barrett admits the proposed July 25 start date for the season could be in jeopardy following the social distancing restrictions update from the Victorian Government.

The league announced last Thursday evening that all 10 clubs had agreed on a blueprint to how the 2020 season would look provided the restrictions on crowds, to allow a crowd of at least 750, had been lifted by the planned start date.

Mr Andrews’ newest restrictions have seen the reduction ofoutdoor gatherings to just 10 people but it is unknown what the restrictions mean for over-18 contact training and competition as the return dates have been removed from the Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) website.



