Huge deal promised



Categories:

Tags:

LOCAL grape producers, apple growers and forestry workers will receive a boost in their bushfire recovery effort with a multi-million dollar Federal Government announcement on Tuesday.

The $86 million package will include a $40 million Forestry Recovery Development Fund to support processors navigate future wood supply shortages, $10 million for the establishment of storage facilities for processed timber products, $31 million for bushfire affected apple growers and a $5 million fund for wine grape producers.

The $5 million fund for grape growers will see grants of up to $10,000, matched by co-contribution, for wine grape producers who experienced crop loss because of smoke taint this January but Independent member Helen Haines (MHR, Indi) said it was disappointing that the new grape sector grants would not result in further funding for Indi growers.



… to read the full story, click here to access the digital edition

