Huge deal promised



Categories:

Tags:

LOCAL forestry workers, grape producers and apple growers are set to receive a major boost in their bushfire recovery effort with a multi-million dollar Federal Government announcement on Tuesday.

Independent member Helen Haines (MHR, Indi) hailed the $86 million package but said it took far too long to be developed and delivered.

“The Upper Murray fires hit plantations on December 30 and in Abbeyard they hit plantations on January 5. Almost 6400 hectares burned. It’s now almost July – it should not have taken this long to deliver support,” she said.

“It’s fantastic the government has finally listened, but with logs rotting on the stump, and 900 local jobs in the balance, that kind of delay has been unfortunate.”



… to read the full story, click here to access the digital edition

