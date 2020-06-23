Brumby appeal rejected but war won



THE cattleman caught up in a legal battle with Parks Victoria to stop them ground-shooting brumbies in the Alpine National Park has admitted the latest appeal was a “delaying tactic”.

The Supreme Court last Friday afternoon refused Omeo-based Philip Maguire’s application for leave to appeal the decision that will allow Parks Victoria to cull the feral horse population under its 2018-21 Feral Horse Strategic Action Plan.

Chief Justice Anne Ferguson told the court Mr Maguire’s application lacked standing and that his argument was vague.



