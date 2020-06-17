Parents give back



MORE than $1300 has been raised in a crowdfunding campaign to say thank you to Bright P-12 College staff for their hard work providing remote learning during the COVID-19 crisis.

The campaign was set up by the Bright P-12 College Council when parents told them they wanted to show their appreciation to staff for their dedication through the challenging period.

“Teachers and support staff only had four days to get everything ready for remote learning – they were incredible,” college council vice-president Cazz Redding said.



