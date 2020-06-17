Parents give back


SAY CHEERS: Tracy Carey, year five student Zoe Head, college council vice president Cazz Redding and year seven student Sophie Head at Bright P-12 College on Monday. They hope they will reach their $1500 target soon to provide local teachers with an upgraded staff room as thanks for their work during the remote learning period. PHOTO: Nicki Letts

MORE than $1300 has been raised in a crowdfunding campaign to say thank you to Bright P-12 College staff for their hard work providing remote learning during the COVID-19 crisis.
The campaign was set up by the Bright P-12 College Council when parents told them they wanted to show their appreciation to staff for their dedication through the challenging period.
“Teachers and support staff only had four days to get everything ready for remote learning – they were incredible,” college council vice-president Cazz Redding said.


