MYRTLEFORD golfers have extended an invitation to sports players across the shire to join them on the green while they wait for their codes to return.

Ironically named, the ‘corona’ membership is available for members of surrounding sports clubs to get a desperately needed “sports fix”.

Myrtleford Golf Club captain Craig Piazza said the special membership is a chance for local sportspersons to do something different.



