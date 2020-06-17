Leagues uncertainty



THE Albury/Wodonga Football Association (AWFA) could be forced to delay the restart of their season if the Victorian Government doesn’t allow for senior training to commence by July 1.

The league announced last Wednesday night that play would resume on July 12 following the New South Wales government’s decision to allow the recommencement of senior community sport but they didn’t expect Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews to only give the green light for people aged 18 and under to resume training and competition from June 21.

Under those guidelines, senior sports must wait a further three weeks to return to full training before play can resume a week after that, pushing Victorian teams back to a start date of July 20.



