MYRTLEFORD SES is becoming one of the region’s most decorated units, now playing home to two highest order award recipients.

Two-time unit controller and genuine, easy-going larrikin John Hennessy was last week awarded the Emergency Services Medal (ESM) as part of the Queen’s Birthday honours list. He joined George McPherson OAM, who was awarded along with his wife Valerie in 2016 for their tireless efforts with local emergency services.



