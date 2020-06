Categories:

BRIGHTER Days’ $150,000 donation to the CFA’s Ovens Valley Group has been described as “winning the lottery” by group officer Micheal Freudenstein.

For the first time, the Brighter Days Foundation included the CFA in their donation pool which this year raised $600,000.

DEBRA Australia, Cooper Trewin Memorial Research Fund, EB Research Australia and the Ovens Valley CFA Group were all written a cheque for $150,000 each after this year’s festival.



