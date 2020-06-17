Federal Government bankrolls airport upgrades



MOUNT Beauty Airport will be upgraded and the runway at Mt Hotham resurfaced by grants totalling almost $2 million under a Federal Government initiative to help Australia’s aviation industry get through the COVID-19 pandemic.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Infrastructure, Transport and Regional Development, Michael McCormack, on Saturday confirmed the grants as part of $41 million the government is spending to assist the owners of 60 regional airports across the country to undertake essential works, promoting aviation safety and access for regional Australians.

The government will provide $1,555,910 to Alpine Shire Council towards an upgrade of Mount Beauty Airport, which will involve lengthening and widening the runway, and improve lights, drainage and helicopter apron for essential provision of emergency services on a 24/7 basis.



