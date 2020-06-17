Developing the future



MYRTLEFORD could see a second oval constructed at McNamara Reserve should Alpine Shire Council come on board with a proposal tabled by football legend Bob McNamara last week.

Mr McNamara, who is the president of the RC McNamara Reserve committee of management, has put forward an argument to close Memorial Park and build a second oval for junior sports and training at McNamara Reserve.

“The main argument is to get all the junior sport integrated with their senior sides because there is a bit of a disconnect at the moment,” he said.



