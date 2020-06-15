Hawthorn Village out of lockdown



Categories:

Tags:

ALPINE Health has been advised by the Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) that Hawthorn Village in Bright has been de-escalated to an active surveillance state of the COVID-19 outbreak.

There have been no new symptomatic residents, staff or community close contacts.

All close contact residents, staff, community as well as broader staff and community tests have all returned negative.

Alpine Health chief executive officer Lyndon Seys said the clearance from DHHS means staff and residents are no longer subject to quarantine.

“Hawthorn Village is no longer in lockdown and Hawthorn Village residents can return to current restrictions for aged care,” he said.

Visitors can now enter Hawthorn Village subject to the care facility directives for visitors.

Only essential family visits will be allowed over the next 14 days, visits will be of short duration with a maximum of two visitors in a residents’ room.

Social distancing must be maintained and all visitors must provide evidence of a 2020 influenza vaccination.

DHHS have advised the outbreak will be considered ‘closed’ 28 days after the last confirmed case was present, all required test results return a negative result, and no further cases have occurred.

“We thank residents, staff and community for their patience and adherence to the Department of Health and Human Services directions throughout the last week and we are very grateful to have this positive outcome for our community,” Mr Seys said.

“As Victoria eases further restrictions and we welcome more visitors to our community, it’s important to stay safe by washing your hands, maintain physical distancing, staying at home if you feel unwell.”

We have provided this coronavirus article without the requirement to subscribe to the digital edition. This is a rapidly changing situation and we want to make sure our readers are as informed as possible. If you would like to support our journalists you can subscribe here.

