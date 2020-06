Categories:

ALPINE Shire Council will delay the delivery of its bike track project for Bright’s Pioneer Park due to complications from the coronavirus pandemic.

Council endorsed the removal of the existing BMX track to allow for the establishment of the Oaks Lawn community and event space within Pioneer Park last November.

A new bike track within the Rotary Pines area of Pioneer Park was also committed to be delivered by June 30 of this year.



