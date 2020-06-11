Show committee looks to the future



LAST week’s cancellation of the Myrtleford Show was disappointing for the Myrtleford and District Agricultural and Pastoral Society but it’s also provided them with an opportunity to look towards a bigger 2021.

The show committee will use the remainder of this year applying for grants and funding in hopes of upgrading the toilet block and other facilities.

President and treasurer, Debbie Geddes, said with coronavirus restrictions and regulations likely to change the way events are held for years to come, it is time some of the showgrounds’ facilities get an upgrade.



