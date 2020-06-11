Negative COVID tests for remaining aged care residents in Bright



TESTING on all close contacts, including residents and care staff, of Bright’s Hawthorn Village have returned negative results.

Close contacts will require a second test in about five days and must remain in quarantine until the results of the second test are returned.

Broader staff and community test results are expected to be returned by the end of this week however Alpine Health chief executive officer Lyndon Seys said he remains “cautiously optimistic” of a good outcome.

“Residents are in good spirits and have been very patient with the disruption to their lives,” he said.

“Residents are communicating with family and friends and we encourage the community to write letters to keep up communication.

“Staff in quarantine are being supported by Alpine Health and both residents and staff are receiving daily well-being checks.”

As directed by the Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS), Alpine Health will continue working to identify, manage and control this outbreak in a safe and timely manner.

Alpine Health also clarified on Thursday that just one case of COVID-19 in an aged care facility is classed as an ‘outbreak’.

