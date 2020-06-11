Message of warning for others


Categories: Community, News, People
Tags: ,
Page11_Story 001_4_column_001
BE AWARE: Yvonne and Roy Ward from Porepunkah ask locals to band together and spread the word on scams before another family is robbed of thousands. PHOTO: Ashleigh Piles

A POREPUNKAH couple fell victim to a sophisticated phone scam last week which saw thousands removed from their savings.
Roy and Yvonne Ward received a phone call last Thursday where the caller, who claimed to be from Amazon Prime, said they were calling as a reminder to pay their monthly subscription.
For Mrs Ward, who had been on the Amazon website looking at the returns policy a week earlier, the call had her second-guessing if she had accidentally signed up instead of just browsing.


… to read the full story, click here to access the digital edition

  • see your ad here

  •  

    see your ad here