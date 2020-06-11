Hoppet cancelled for first time in 30 years



THE Kangaroo Hoppet, Australia’s premier long distance cross country ski race, will not be staged at Falls Creek in August, for the first time in its 30-year history.

Launched in 1991, the Kangaroo Hoppet has become the largest snow sport event in the Southern Hemisphere, with novices and Olympians alike lining up for the 42, 21 and seven kilometre races.

While previous years have seen the event moved to different parts of the mountain, or the distances shortened due to extreme weather conditions, this is the first year it has been cancelled.



