Haines’ visit supports communities

INDEPENDENT MP Helen Haines (MHR, Indi) visited the Alpine Shire last Friday as towns braced for an influx of visitors ahead of the Queen’s Birthday long weekend.

Dr Haines met with Alpine Shire Council chief executive officer Charlie Bird and Myrtleford Chamber of Commerce president Jim Van Geet in the morning for a tour of the town’s business district before heading to Bright in the afternoon.

Mr Van Geet spoke to Dr Haines about upcoming projects for Myrtleford including the proposed splash park for Jubilee Park before she checked in with local business owners.



