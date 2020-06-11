Council approves rent relief



ALPINE Shire councillors last week approved rent relief for council lessees under the Victorian Government Tenancy Relief Scheme.

Council acknowledged at last Tuesday’s monthly council meeting that the impacts of the coronavirus State of Emergency had forced a number of council’s tenants to cease or significantly modify trade resulting in the loss of all or most of their operating income.

The Victorian Government Tenancy Relief Scheme will be made available to commercial tenants for council owned, or managed, property.



