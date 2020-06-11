Back in business



Categories:

Tags:

THOUSANDS of visitors descended on Bright over the long weekend, creating a much-needed boost for local businesses.

After the summer bushfires followed by the long coronavirus travel restrictions, last Friday was the first time in months that the Woolworths carpark was completely full – a clear indication of the busy weekend to come.

This was the first real test for cafes and restaurant staff, who only had a few days to understand and implement the latest physical distancing protocols.



… to read the full story, click here to access the digital edition

