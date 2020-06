Categories:

HARRIETVILLE runners Robyn Downey and Joanne Parker were lining up to run the half-marathon events at Bright Fun Run and Mount Beauty Fun Run, until the COVID-19 shutdowns forced the events to cancel.

But these dedicated runners were not going to let that stop them from completing the 21.1-kilometre races they had been training for.

“When they were cancelled, we just decided to run them anyway,” Downey said.



