Quiet time sees council start pedestrian safety projects

AN unusually quiet Bright will become safer and more accessible with Alpine Shire Council making the most of the down time to start its pedestrian safety projects.

Works to improve kerb outstands and the central median strip between Star Road and Camp Street aim to increase safety with more defined crossing locations.

Council has also taken the opportunity to renew the worn and cracked concrete footpaths adjacent to where the new work had been planned.



