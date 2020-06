Categories:

Tags:

PLANNING has commenced for Myrtleford’s next big attraction which is certain to turn heads through the centre of town.

The local duo or ‘crackpots’ behind the mosaic trail has partnered with the Myrtleford Chamber of Commerce to create two projects, which will begin on July 1.

The first, a three-metre by three-metre snakes and ladders mosaic in a local park, and the second, a three-dimensional mosaic plaque on the side of the Elkemi building on Great Alpine Road.



… to read the full story, click here to access the digital edition