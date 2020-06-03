Local faces takeover Liberty



Categories:

Tags:

MONDAY was the start of a new era for the Rizzi family who started their first day in charge of the Liberty service station in Myrtleford.

The multi-million dollar development has been a head-turning feature on Great Alpine Road since its opening late last year and has been described a “lovely, bright” investment in the town.

For Kim and Cesare Rizzi, the opportunity to manage the state-of-the-art facility is a chance to give back to the community they have called home for decades.



… to read the full story, click here to access the digital edition

