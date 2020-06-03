It’s wine time for Alpine winter



THE humble cellar door was left off Premier Daniel Andrews’ list of restriction modifications on May 24 but on Friday Minister for Regional Development and Agriculture Jaclyn Symes announced wineries had been added to the list, in time for Queen’s Birthday long weekend.

“After working closely with Wine Victoria, I’m excited to say that from June 1, Victoria’s winery restaurants and cafes can resume dine-in service – so long as they are meeting the requirements outlined by the Chief Health Officer,” she said.

“Those wineries with a restaurant or cafe will be able to sell alcohol by the bottle and glass, or sell a wine tasting experience if they are serving with a seated meal.



