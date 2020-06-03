Diners welcome as local cafes reopen



NOT even Monday’s miserable weather was enough to wipe the smile off local cafe owner Jess Robbins’ face, as she welcomed sit-down diners for the first time since the start of the coronavirus lockdown.

Physical distance rules remain in place and cafes must undertake a strict cleaning regime but Ms Robbins said it will just be nice to be serving food to locals again.

“I am so excited,” she said.

“I am so ready to open those doors and get wiping and sanitizing those tables.



