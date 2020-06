Categories:

THE Bright State Emergency Services (SES) unit has resumed training after months of downtime.

With the easing of restrictions, SES units across the state have able to return to ‘open air’ training, with a maximum of 10 people.

Bright SES unit controller Roy Kennedy said he is happy the unit can get back to training, even though it’s limited.



