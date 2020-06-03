Brave brumby battle



THE Supreme Court of Victoria last Friday ruled Parks Victoria was not required to consult with the community in its decision to cull brumbies by shooting in the Alpine National Park.

Omeo-based cattleman Philip Maguire challenged Parks Victoria in a last attempt to halt its Feral Horse Strategic Plan which aims to eradicate the entire Bogong High Plains brumby population and remove a large portion of them in the Eastern Alps.

Mr Maguire argued Parks Victoria did not request community engagement in relation to the kill policy but Justice Steven Moore ruled it unnecessary.



