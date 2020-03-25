We’re in this together


ON HOLD: Bright’s Pioneer Park would have welcomed thousands of football and netball fans throughout the O&K season but instead will remain quiet until at least June. PHOTOS: Ashleigh Piles

BRIGHT Football Netball Club president Peter Ricardi admits the shutdown of the Ovens and King Football Netball League season has been tough on everyone but the club was determined to help its players and volunteers in the months ahead.

AFL NEB officially announced all leagues in the North East had been suspended until May 31 due to the COVID-19 pandemic while all other leagues around the country had done the same.

As of Sunday evening, the AFL announced its mens and womens elite competitions had been suspended with hope the men’s competition will resume in June.

