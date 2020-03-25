We’re in this together



Categories:

Tags:

BRIGHT Football Netball Club president Peter Ricardi admits the shutdown of the Ovens and King Football Netball League season has been tough on everyone but the club was determined to help its players and volunteers in the months ahead.

AFL NEB officially announced all leagues in the North East had been suspended until May 31 due to the COVID-19 pandemic while all other leagues around the country had done the same.

As of Sunday evening, the AFL announced its mens and womens elite competitions had been suspended with hope the men’s competition will resume in June.

… to read the full story, click here to access the digital edition

