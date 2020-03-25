Swimming wraps up



A DISAPPOINTING end to an otherwise perfect season has seen the Myrtleford Swim Club forced to cancel their presentation night and the official crowning of club champions.

Although far from the ideal circumstances president Tony Cuskelly said the local swimmers, coming off the back of a second consecutive unbeaten pennant season, deserve to be recognised.

“It was a really great season, we’ve got more kids swimming than ever before and generally the teams have all come together pretty strongly with their relays,” he said.

