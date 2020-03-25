Season event chopped



Categories:

Tags:

ORGANISERS of the Bright Autumn Festival had “no other option” than to cancel the popular festival this week after the state of Victoria went into lockdown.

Originally, the festival was only cancelling the Gala Day Parade following the Federal Government ban on non-essential gatherings of more than 500 people to combat the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) but the entire event has been shut down due to the general public being asked to only leave their homes for essentials.

The Bright Autumn Festival was established in 1962 and has run continuously for the past 59 years, making it one of the oldest continuously running festivals in Australia.

… to read the full story, click here to access the digital edition

