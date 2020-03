Categories:

THE shutdown of the Ovens and Murray Football Netball League has been tough on everyone at the Myrtleford Saints, including president Ian Wales.

All play has been suspended until at least May 31 due to the COVID-19 pandemic with players and staff unable to train as a group under tough new social-distancing restrictions.

“This is pretty new territory for everyone and we are disappointed that a normal year won’t be able to go ahead,” Wales said.

