TWO men were last week arrested on a spate of drug charges following a major traffic operation in Myrtleford last Friday.

Myrtleford police officers were joined by members of the Wangaratta Highway Patrol on the Great Alpine Road near Barwidgee Bridge to scan hundreds of vehicles using an Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) camera.

Drivers who were unlicensed, suspended and even tested positive for illicit drugs were detected in the operation.

