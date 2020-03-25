Locals Buddy Up to get through


LET US HELP: Jess and Gary Cox with their kids Joshua, Oliver and Alex in Bright on Monday. The first pair of buddies were connected on Sunday night.

IN current uncertain times, Australian’s have brought the best and worst out in each other but a simple thought bubble from a couple in Bright has seen Alpine locals band together for the greater good.

Jess and Gary Cox put a call out on Facebook last Thursday for anybody needing help at the moment and for those willing to lend a hand.

“We’ve had a massive response, we’ve already had 130 people reach out to us,” Mrs Cox said speaking to the Myrtleford Times on Monday.

