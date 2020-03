Categories:

FOR the first time since World War II, the public will not be in attendance of RSL sub-branch Anzac Day services on April 25.

Amid rising COVID-19 concerns, RSL Victoria made the announcement last week following an emergency meeting.

There will a Dawn Service at the Melbourne Shrine of Remembrance with only a small number of guests allowed to attend to minimize the coronavirus risk.

